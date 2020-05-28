Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim & their parents' candid poses in THIS perfect family PIC is a delightful sight

We cannot help but notice the perfect family picture of Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim and the latter's parents which has been shared on social media a little while back. Check it out.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most beloved and talked-about couples of the Indian television industry. The two of them got married back in 2018 and have been an inevitable part of each other's lives since then. More often it is their adorable social media PDAs that always catch our attention. The power couple who is under home quarantine with the rest of their family members recently celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr within the confines of their residence.

Shoaib has now shared a family picture from the celebrations which is worth a glimpse. The picture shows Shoaib, Dipika, and the former's parents sharing some candid moments with each other which are sure to shell out relationship goals to all other couples out there. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress and her husband are seen twinning in black outfits as seen in the picture. The actor writes in his caption, “Posing For A Perfect Romantic Picture, And Thats How We Brokeout Laughing After The Perfect Shot.”

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Dipika Kakar was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she plays the role of Sonakshi. Her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Karan V Grover was also loved by everyone in the same. Many viewers were disappointed when the show went off-air some time back. Dipika is also the winner of the 12th season of Bigg Boss hosted by . Talking about Shoaib, he was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan co-starring , Nia Sharma, and others.

