Dipika Kakar shows her elegant style as she wears a lime green and pink attire on Raksha Bandhan; See Photo

Dipika Kakar took to her social media handle to share pictures of her decked up in a beautiful lime green and pink traditional dress on Raksha Bandhan. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar is one of the most beautiful, talented, and loved actresses in the Indian Television industry. The actress has not only won hearts with her different on-screen avatars but also her humble off-screen nature. While she has been missing from the TV screens for quite some time, Dipika makes sure to keep her fans engaged through social media. The actress keeps sharing glimpses from her personal life, family time, and more. Recently, Dipika took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures of herself, as she flaunted her elegant style on Raksha Bandhan.

The gorgeous actress was decked up in simple yet attractive lime green and pink salwar suit as she posed for the camera. With open tresses, henna-filled hands, bracelet, and fresh makeup, Dipika looked every bit beautiful. The actress did not forget to keep her safety first, as she had her mask on, which matched her attire. She also wrote a happy and positive caption with it sending Rakhi wishes to all her fans. Her caption read, 'When a beautiful day ends beautifully. Happy Rakshabandhan everyone.'

Take a look at Dipika's recent pictures here:

Just before these pictures, Dipika had shared a post on her Instagram story with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim as they headed out in their car whilst trying to adapt the 'new normal.' It looks like the duo had stepped out to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi. She was paired opposite Karan V Grover who played Rohit in KHKT. The show was appreciated for its storyline and Ronaksh's chemistry and went off-air in March this year. What are your thoughts on Dipika Kakar's simple yet elegant pictures? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

