Dipika Kakar turns makeup artist for Shoaib Ibrahim and latter cannot stop blushing; Watch Video

Dipika Kakar channeling her inner 'makeup artist' for husband Shoaib Ibrahim in a BTS video is too cute to miss. Take a look at Shoaika's loving moment here.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are head-over-heels in love with each other. They are one of the most-loved couples in the Indian Television industry. Shoaika's romance, definitely makes our heart flutter. From struggles to bond to banter, Shoaib and Dipika don't stand for idealism but are real in many ways. Their 'love story' is one of a kind, and it has been an inspiration for many. The couple got hitched in February 2018, and it has been two years since they are happily spending time together.

While they give endless 'couple goals' to everyone, their camaraderie is very 'special' to be put in words. Before being a couple, they are each other's best friends and companions. They support and stand by each other in all that they do. From cooking to celebrating festivities, whatever Shoaib and Dipika do, they do it together. The duo is always ready to help one another in any way possible and ensures to motivate the other to do better in life.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim look royal in ethnic outfits and post heartening notes for each other

Recently, Shoaib's sister and Dipika's sister-in-law, Saba Ibrahim took to her Instagram handle to drop a surprise for Shoaika lovers. She shared a BTS video of the couple, wherein Dipika had turned makeup artist for Shoaib. In the video, Dipika is seen carefully applying makeup on Shoaib's face as he stands still and obeys her instructions. While Dipika is seen flaunting her skills with the makeup brush, Shoaib cannot stop blushing. Wearing a black shirt, the handsome hunk is seen smiling throughout, while his 'lady' does his makeup.

While the clip brings out Shoaika's loving moment together, the cutest moment is when Dipika wipes off the extra makeup on Shoaib's face with her own dupatta. At the end of the video, both Dipika and Shoaib are seen flashing their beaming smiles, and their fun-loving banter is too cute to miss.

Take a look at Shoaika's BTS moment here:

This adorable video is circulating widely on social media by the duo's fans, as they cannot stop gushing over them. Well, this is the perfect treat for fans who are missing Shoiaka's mushy romance, isn't it? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar REVEALS how she and Shoaib Ibrahim spent time on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×