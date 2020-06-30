Dipika Kakar's special gift for Shoaib Ibrahim on his birthday is sure to melt your hearts; See PHOTO

Shoaib Ibrahim is elated to receive his surprise birthday gift from wife Dipika Kakar. Read on to know what has the actor received from his beloved wife.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry. The two of them tied the knot in 2018 and have been an inevitable part of each other’s lives since then. Among the most adorable things of the power couple is their social media PDAs that set major relationship goals for all others out there. The two of them clearly enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Recently, Shoaib celebrated his 33rd birthday.

His wife Dipika has given him a special gift on the occasion which is sure to melt anyone’s hearts. The actress has also shared a picture of the same on her Instagram handle which happens to be a guitar. The actor seems to be quite content as he is totally engrossed while playing it. Dipika, on the other hand, mentions in the picture that it happens to be her belated birthday gift for her husband. She writes, "Excited like a child he is" and we completely agree with her.

Meanwhile, check out her Instagram post below:

On the work front, Dipika Kakar was last seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she was paired up opposite Karan V Grover. The audience loved her on-screen chemistry with Karan in the show which went on to become a huge hit. Dipika played the role of an actress named Sonakshi in the same. However, it has gone off-air some time back. Meanwhile, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

