Dipika Kakkar REVEALS the secret of staying fit and healthy and it will remind you of your mother's 'nuska'

Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar recently spilled the bean about the secret ingredient that she includes in her diet to stay fit and healthy, and it's something that will certainly remind you of your mother. Take a look.

Dipika Kakar is one such actress who is loved by all. Not only her acting skills but her loving and friendly nature have also won many hearts. She's touted to be one of the warmest celebrities in the Indian Television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and they love her simple and candid avatar. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan Singh Grover. However, the show was called off abruptly, leaving Ronakshi and KHKT fans highly disappointed.

While fans are missing Dipika on screen, the actress is making sure she interacts with them through her social media handles. Almost every day, Dipika is seen giving her 'social media family' some glimpses from her personal life. From spending quality time with Shoaib Ibrahim to learning new recipes during quarantine, Dipika shares almost everything on her Instagram handle to treat her fans. Recently, the actress shared something that most of us have been wanting to know for long. Well, she spilled the beans about her fit, healthy, and flawless skin. Yes, you read that right!

The actress revealed the secret and special ingredient that she includes to stay maintain her health and have glowing skin, and it will certainly remind you of your mother's nuska (trick). Wondering what it is? Well, it is nothing else, but 'herbal kadha' (herbal decoction). Yes, Dipika drinks a glass of Khada to looks fresh and beautiful always. Well, many of our mother's would have forced us at least once to drink this magical decoction to keep ailments at bay and live a healthy life. Now, we know how Dipika achieves a naturally shiny skin, which requires no makeup.

Sharing a picture with a glass full of the 'kadha' she wrote, 'A cup of goodness.' Not to miss to mention, Dipika looks beautiful in a black t-shirt, open tresses, and zero makeup look.

Take a look at Dipika's post here:

Well, it looks like we'll have to follow Dipika's special recipe to look flawless always. Especially during the monsoon season, a cup of herbal kadha will keep all your health issues away. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

