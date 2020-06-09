Dipika Kakkar's selfie with Shoaib Ibrahim and sister in law is all about family love; Take a look

Dipika Kakar posing for a quick photo with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law Saba is too cute to miss. Take a look at their beautiful 'family picture' here.

Dipika Kakar's name is taken among the finest actresses in the Indian Television industry. She has played the sanskaari bahu on TV for several years and has made heads turn with her amazing acting chops. But, not only on the small screen, in real life too, Dipika is a loving and extremely caring person, who can go to any heights for her family. The actress got married to the love of her life, Shoaib Ibrahim in February 2018. Ever since then, we've got to see the simplest and the most adorable side of Dipika.

Being an actress she keeps juggling between work and personal life, but very well knows how to balance it. Her priorities are set, and she never misses a chance to spend quality time with her loving hubby and her family. She shares a warm bond with everyone and is often seen making the most of her time in the company of her loved ones. She's giving every woman goals to be the 'ideal' daughter-in-law, wife while simultaneously handle work. We all know Dipika's love for Shoaib, but very few know that she shares a great equation with her sister-in-law Saba. The two are not a bhabhi-nanand duo, but two best friends who share all the secrets and love each other's company.

While fans missing Dipika on the small-screen, we've got our hands on a beautiful picture of the actress posing for a quick selfie with Shoiab and her sister-in-law. In the picture, Dipika is seen wearing a white and red traditional dress, while Shoaib looks dapper in a black pathani suit. Dipika's is seen donning a no-makeup look and it proves that she has blessed with naturally beautiful skin. The photo speaks volumes about the trio's bond, and it calls for a perfect family picture filled with love and admiration for each other.

Meanwhile, rumours are abuzz that Dipika may be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. However, no confirmations are made yet. What are your thoughts about this cute photo? Let us know in the comment section below.

