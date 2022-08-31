Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya don matching ethnic outfits; Shares glimpses of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most hyped couples of the telly industry. After dating for several years, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married last year in July. The actress is presently seen in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Rahul Vaidya had proposed to her for marriage when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. And the rest is history. The two had a dreamy wedding in July and the pictures went viral. Now, the two are living their best, married life. The duo recently shared pictures of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In the post shared by Disha Parmar, he is seen standing with his wife Disha Parmar near the temple at their home. He and Disha are twinning in blue ethnic outfits. Disha looked absolutely stunning in the gorgeous dark blue silk saree with silver broad borders. She paired it with beautiful earrings and a necklace. Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya had sported a blue printed kurta with denims. They have decorated their temple beautifully with flowers and lightings. Some sweets were also kept on the table as offering to God.

Disha Parmar’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 recently completed one of being on-air and the who team had a grand celebration on the sets. She also shared that they are moving to new sets.

On the professional front, the beautiful actress started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired with Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing the role of Priya opposite Nakuul Mehta.

