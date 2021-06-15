Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s banter about her being ‘lazy’ leaves fans in splits; Watch

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya always treat fans with lovely pictures and videos. Read on to know about their latest banter.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They are often seen indulging in fun banter and entertaining the fans. Their Instagram feed is filled with such moments. Actress Disha Parmar has shared a new video where she shows a quirky way to prove to her beau that she is not lazy. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video clip of her.

Disha captioned the video as, "This resonated so much with me". She added, "And I made this specially for you @rahulvaidyarkv (sic)". In the video, she is seen lip-syncing Selena Gomez's dialogue from one of her popular Disney Channel sitcoms about not being lazy but saving up herself for her thirties. To this the singer replied by saying, "No baby .. don’t cover up .. you are LAZY."

One of the fans wrote, ‘coz we don't have any other option these days Right.’ While another fan praised her attire saying ‘Loved your shirt, NEED A FULL PICTURE.’

The actress is seen wearing a sheer lavender shirt and with denims. She is also holding a cup and opted for minimal makeup. Disha completed her look with dangle earrings. On the work front, she was last seen in the music video Madhanya with her beau. In the video, they were seen as a married couple. She looked like a royal bride and received an overwhelming response from the audiences.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya calls Disha Parmar his 'Madhubala' as she performs; Latter says 'Madhubala is missing Dev Anand'

Credits :Disha Parmar Instagram

