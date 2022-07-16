Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya spend quality time in London on their first wedding anniversary; PICS

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress was dating Rahul for a few years before the singer proposed to her on national television, during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021. They love to keep their fans updated regarding their whereabouts. This adorable couple has now completed one year of marital bliss.

To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Disha and Rahul have jetted off for a vacation to the UK. The couple has been giving their fans a digital tour of the exotic location. Today, the two are celebrating their first wedding anniversary, and on this occasion, Rahul uploaded a picture of Disha and wished his better half. Rahul wrote, "Happy 1st Anniversary to us baby.. love you to the sun and back! Ok???". In this picture, the two can be seen having a gala time and enjoying their meal.

Prior to this, Rahul also dropped a picture with Disha from their day out.

Disha had also given a glimpse of the sun which was shining bright at 9:52 PM. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, "Raat kab hogi bhai!!"

Disha also shared a mirror selfie with Rahul.

Disha Parmar's professional life:

The beautiful actress started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired with Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing the role of Priya opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Speaking about Rahul Vaidya, the singer was last in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and the entertainment-based show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Pinkvilla team wishes Disha and Rahul a very happy wedding anniversary!

