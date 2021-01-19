Disha Parmar is in awe of a fan made wedding card featuring her & Rahul Vaidya; Says ‘This stole my heart’

Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar on her birthday on national television. Even his mother had also cleared the air on their wedding saying that preparations are on when she came on Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 is one season where we got to see so many confessions, especially love. Singer Rahul Vaidya confessed his feelings for Disha Parmar on national television and made fans go crazy. The singer also proposed to her for marriage. The proposal started trending on social media and everyone waited for Disha’s reaction. And, during the family week episode, Rahul’s mother also said that the wedding preparations have started at the home. And, now the wait is for Rahul to come out and meet Disha.

Now, a fan has made a wedding card featuring the couple which Disha also shared on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “This just stole my heart. Don’t who made this but amazing! And I look pretty.” The picture is a collage of photos of animated versions of Rahul and Disha in different wedding scenes. There were rumours that both were dating but the couple never confessed. It was in the Bigg Boss house that Rahul confessed his feelings. So, fans have been excited for them.

Disha Parmar has not come to visit Rahul in Bigg Boss house till now but fans are eager to see her back on the show.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Disha Parma encountered an uncomfortable situation when a fan asked her not to marry Rahul and become mother of his children. But Disha gave a befitting reply to him saying that he is no one to comment on her life and advise her what to do and what not.

