Disha Parmar is 'Counting the days now' as she misses beau Rahul Vaidya; See PHOTO

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are considered one of the cutest real-life TV couples. The lovebirds look amazing together and often engage in PDA on their social media. The singer Rahul Vaidya realized his love for the actress when he was in the Bigg Boss 14 house and he had proposed to her on national television. His girlfriend also visited him in the Bigg Boss house and accepted his proposal. And now as Rahul is in Cape Town, Disha Parmar is missing her boyfriend badly and has posted an adorable picture of them.

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actress shared a sweet picture of herself and her boyfriend Rahul Vaidya on her social media. In the picture, she is wearing a black leather jacket and he has worn a navy-blue full sleeves t-shirt. They are looking into each other’s eyes adoringly and are smiling. Along with the picture she wrote, “Counting the Days now.. Can you just come back already? #countdownbegins”

To her sweet post, Rahul Vaidya commented, “soch raha hoon yeh show bhi exit kar doon, miss you @dishaparmar." He also wrote, "Bas aa gaya....” Rahul Vaidya is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is in Cape Town for the shooting of the show.

Aly Goni also commented on her post, “He just have to say “Abort” and that’s it he will be with u in next two days.”, to which Disha replied, "@alygoni haha!! No no! Now toh has to finish and come."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are planning to get married very soon and are waiting for the lockdown to be lifted.

