Disha Parmar flaunts her customized handbag as she gets papped with husband Rahul Vaidya at airport; PICS

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most popular real-life couples in the telly industry. Disha Parmar is presently getting lots of appreciation and love for her role of Priya in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been dating for a few years and the singer made the sweetest proposal to her when he was in Bigg Boss 14. The couple tied the knot in July 2021. They are among the most stylish duo on social media and offer couple goals. The duo was recently papped in a comfy yet chic outfit at the airport.

In the pictures of the popular couple from the airport, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Rahul Vaidya is seen in a comfortable black t-shirt and jacket with blue denims. He has paired it with white sports shoes. He is seen with his wife Disha Parmar, who looks stylish in a graphic print white sweatshirt and black pants. She paired the look with gold hoops and white sneakers. The actress is seen holding a black handbag with her initial ‘DPV’ engraved on it.

See photos here-

Talking about the duo’s beautiful wedding last year, Disha’s best friend Vedika Bhandari exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It was wonderful, actually perfect. You know fairy tales do come true. They (Disha and Rahul) were very excited, but I think they were also very tired. They are happy, and I am happy that they are finally married”. The two had a dreamy wedding in July and the pictures went viral. Now, the two are living their best, married life. The couple loves to go on trips and keep their fans updated with pictures on social media.

Also read- Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's date night PICS prove they are the cutest couple in town