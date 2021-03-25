Disha Parmar gets boyfriend Rahul Vaidya’s name initials written with mehendi on her hand; See PICS

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are enjoying their dating days. The couple may tie the knot soon as Rahul Vaidya had mentioned that in this year they will get married.

Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya has become very popular after entering the reality show. It was on this show itself that he confessed his love for Disha Parmar on national television and won hearts. And now, after coming out of the house the couple has been painting the town red with their romantic pictures and videos. It is speculated that they will soon get married. However, recently their dance videos and pictures from Rahul Vaidya’s friend's wedding have gone viral.

Both had a lovely time at the wedding. Disha shared a couple of pictures also from the wedding. But what caught everyone’s attention is the actress’s mehendi. It has the initials of Rahul Vaidya’s name. The photo shows how much in love they are. Disha has also posted pictures on her Instagram from the same wedding. However, the photos are not that clear but Rahul’s initials are visible. During the wedding, their dance video on the song Tumse Milke Dil Ka Haal Kya Karen' had also gone viral.

During an interview, Rahul had said their marriage will happen in three to four months. However, the singer also added that the date has not been finalized yet.

Talking about his stay inside the BB house, Rahul had recalled how he was a complete misfit and that no one talked to him initially. The singer then stated that it is during this time he started missing Disha and wanted to meet her. Rahul also said that he regrets not telling Disha that she was the love of his life earlier.

