Disha Parmar gets touristy in Glasgow as she enjoys her wedding anniversary trip with Rahul Vaidya

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar and husband Rahul Vaidya are among the most adorable couples in the telly town. The couple had been dating for a few years and tied the knot in 2021. Rahul Vaidya had melted so many hearts with his grand proposal for Disha, when he was in Bigg Boss 14 house. The couple is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of themselves. The couple recently jetted off to London for the celebration of their first wedding anniversary. Disha had been keeping her fans updated as she shared beautiful pictures from Glasgow.

Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya had a grand wedding on July 16, 2021, and to make their first anniversary very special, they have taken a trip to London. Disha had earlier shared a picture of them from the flight. She has also shared pictures of her customized bag which had her initials on it. The fashionable actress had sported a gorgeous off-white sweatshirt and joggers, while Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Rahul had sported a black T-shirt with a jacket. Disha had also shared a picturesque view from her visit to Glasgow.

Talking to ETimes TV a little before midnight, Rahul said, "We are leaving for London. We won't be here for 10 days. It's our first wedding anniversary on July 16."

Disha Parmar's professional life

The beautiful actress started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired with Nakuul Mehta. Then she did Woh Apna Sa and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, again with Nakuul Mehta.

