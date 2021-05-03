Disha Parmar gives THIS parting gift to fiancé Rahul Vaidya with an adorable note; SEE HERE

Disha Parmar gives a parting gift to beau Rahul Vaidya as she wishes the best for him and reads out a small heartfelt note for him.

The shoot of the famous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going to start very soon as the contestants are gearing up to leave for the destination of the show. One actor among the rest selected contestants is popular singer Rahul Vaidya. The actor recently shared that he will be leaving for the reality show whose shooting will be held at Cape Town on 6th May. Before he left, the actor received a beautiful gift from his lady love Disha Parmar. She also gave him a beautiful note along with the gift as she expressed that she is going to miss him after he will leave for the show.

Rahul Vaidya shared on his Instagram as he opened the gift given by his fiancé, Disha Parmar. As he opened the wrapping, he was thrilled to see that it was a cool expensive watch. It has a green and red lining strap along with a silver dial. Rahul was immensely overjoyed to see the gift and thanked her. The actress had also added a small note with it but it was not included in the gift. Then she took her phone and read out the note for him. It read as, “A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much, DP.” Rahul loved the surprise and, said: “Thank you, baby, this is so cool.”

Rahul Vaidya had expressed his love for Disha Parmar in the Bigg Boss house when he was a contestant of Bigg Boss 14. The actress had come to the Bigg Boss house to accept his proposal. Rahul Vaidya will be leaving for KKK 11 on 6th May to Cape Town.

