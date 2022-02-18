Disha Parmar gives savage reply to pregnancy rumours: Never wearing an oversized shirt again

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were spotted for a dinner date on Thursday. Both posed for pictures before the paparazzi. The actress opted for an orange colour an oversized shirt paired with denim and Rahul wore a black outfit. But little did the actress know that her outfit would spark pregnancy rumours. Netizens went on to speculate that she is pregnant and dropped questions in the comments of pictures posted on Instagram. But the actress has a savage reply to their speculations.

She took to her Instagram stories and rubbished off the pregnancy rumours. Disha clarified that she is not expecting a Baby. ‘Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again…Also for the ones calling and wanting to know..NOT PREGNANT,” she wrote. To note, Disha and Rahul tied the knot in July last year. Their wedding was a dreamy one and many television celebrities were seen. The actress was also looking very beautiful in the bridal attire. Rahul had proposed to her on national television when he was inside Bigg Boss 14 house.

The actress is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta. The track is focusing on the love track between Ram and Priya.

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about the show, it is the second season of the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The first season starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Their chemistry was loved by fans. Coming back to the second season, the current episode is showing that Priya had met with an accident and how Ram is taking care of her. He is ensuring everything for her but will Priya realise his love?

Also Read: Catch Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on their adorable dinner date; PICS