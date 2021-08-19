Disha Parmar looks beautiful as she shares PICS of her character Priya from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

The upcoming show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The makers have released the promo of the show and it features Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles. The shooting has also started and now the lead actress has shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram. She has given a glimpse of her character Priya which she will be essaying in the show. The show's starting date has not been announced till now.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Disha wrote ‘Priya’ followed by a heart emoji. The actress is seen wearing a simple white and blue tye die kurta with the same colour dupatta. She is not wearing any makeup and is seen flaunting her skin. For hair, the gorgeous actress has opted center partition and a simple stud earring is what she is wearing. She has given a sneak peek of her character. It looks like Priya is a very simple and not very stylish girl.

As soon as she posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with wishes and compliments. Rakhi Sawant writes, “Congratulations sweetheart.’ Fans also dropped heart emojis in the comment.

The promo video shows Nakuul and Disha are in their 30s and still unmarried. Both have a different definition of marriage. But will they meet in life? The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Their chemistry was loved by fans. The makers are expecting the same with the second season. The news is also that the show will replace Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

