Disha Parmar looks royal in pink saree; Hubby Rahul Vaidya's comment is winning hearts

The newly married couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have been trending ever since they tied the knot. They got married on July 16. Their wedding was not less than any dream. The actress was looking extremely pretty in the red bridal attire and so was the groom who wore matching to his bride. They have been constantly treating fans with pictures of their wedding. Recently, the actress had done a photoshoot and today she shared pictures on her Instagram.

In the photo, she is seen wearing a pink colour saree and is looking royal. Disha has kept her hair tied in a bun style and her face is having natural makeup. She has not applied much and kept it to minimalistic. She has not applied kajal but gone for mascara. To accentuate her look, she wore big gold earrings and mangal sutra. And not miss is her chooda. The simple and yet stylish look of the actress is perfect for this monsoon evening. Fashionistas can take inspiration from her.

As soon as she shared the picture, fans started commenting on the picture. But it was her husband Rahul Vaidya whose comment grabbed our attention. He said, “My baby is killing it.”

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, she was trolled for not applying sindoor after marriage. And the actress also gave befitting reply to the fan saying “Also to all the people who feel it's their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor.. it’s my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it.. am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?”

