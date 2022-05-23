Disha Parmar looks 'Straight outta Baywatch' as she raises the heat in pink monokini at Maldives; Video

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar is currently beating the heat by chilling in the Maldives with her girl gang. She has been blessing the feeds of her fans by posting some never-seen-before looks of hers from the island, which is a huge hit among celebrities. Disha has unleashed her carefree side with her girls on this trip, which can be witnessed through her Instagram posts. The photos will make you pack your bag and hop on to a cool destination.

Disha Parmar's 'Baywatch' look

The 29-year-old's look that has made fans go gaga is her video of walking in slow motion out of the beach. What caught everyone's eyes was her swimsuit. The barbie and rouge pink monokini donned by her is quite stylish. Disha captioned this post as, "Straight outta Baywatch" and her friends from the industry and outside of it, dropped some cool comments on it. A friend even advised Rahul Vaidya to rush straight to the Maldives.

See the video here:

Apart from this post, Disha even posed in a white mermaid-style summer dress. She captioned it, "Sea Angel." Check out the post here:

Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2