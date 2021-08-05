Disha Parmar looks like a vision in white dress as she steps out wearing sindoor; SEE PIC

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married last month in July. They are one of the most loved couples in the telly world. The actress was recently trolled by netizens for not wearing sindoor. However, Disha gave a befitting reply to them, saying that it’s her choice. Now, a day after the controversy, she has shared a picture on her Instagram handle wearing sindoor.

Disha stepped out to visit a restaurant with husband Rahul Vaidya, friends and family for the first time wearing sindoor.The star opted for a white crochet dress and rounded off her look with golden hoops. She was seen carrying a powder blue bag, and flats. Needless to say, she nailed the whole look and looked gorgeous. Sharing the picture on her social media handle, Disha wrote, “How much Pink is too much Pink!??” In the picture, she is standing outside a pink colour phone booth which has floral decor around it. As soon as she posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful pic’.

It is worth mentioning here that the actress had replied on being trolled for not wearing sindoor, “Also to all the people who feel it's their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor... it's my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it... am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?” Amid this, it is being reported that Disha has been roped in opposite Nakuul Mehta for the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. They had previously worked together in the show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

