Disha Parmar misses beau Rahul Vaidya as he shoots for KKK 11 in Cape Town; Actress shares their mushy PIC

Disha Parmar has shared a picture with Rahul Vaidya saying that she is missing him. Both look cute in the picture.

Actress Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya are painting the town red from their romance. The couple is head over heels in love with other and often they give us relationship goals. Currently, the singer is in Cape Town shooting for the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is enjoying his time but also missing his girlfriend. He had shared a picture with her on Instagram. And now, the television actress is also missing her beau a lot.

She has shared a mushy picture with him on her Instagram stories and wrote ‘I miss you so much’. The singer also reshared the picture on his handle and wrote ‘me too baby’. It is worth mentioning here that the singer had proposed to the actress while he was in Bigg Boss 14. He even asked her if she will marry him on national television. Recently, the actress had shared a video where she was seen lip-syncing the song 'Acha Ji Main Haari' from Kala Pani.

The singer also responded by saying ‘Haaayyyee meri Madhubala," with heart emojis. Fans love their PDA moments as they always light up the internet.

Take a look at the screenshots:

To note, the actress started her career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She played the lead role of Pankhuri and was seen opposite Nakuul Mehta. She was also part of the Zee Tv show Woh Apna Sa as the lead.

