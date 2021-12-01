Disha Parmar & Nakuul Mehta’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 to go off air? Find out here

Disha Parmar has been making headlines for her stint in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. However, in the recent past rumours of the show going off-air have surfaced online. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, the female lead of the show has debunked all the rumours by clarifying that there’s no truth to the ongoing rumours.

Going by the TRP ratings of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, the show has seen a sudden dip in the rankings. This led rise to the rumours that the daily soap opera might bid adieu to the Indian television by the second week of December. Amid this, Disha Parmar the female lead of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, in a recent chat with ETimes clarified that all the ongoing rumours are false.

While doing so, she also added that the makers are planning to revive the family drama with an interesting track. Parmar also suggested that the upcoming twists might make viewers glued to their television screens. Meanwhile, Disha also explained how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has a finite time limit. But according to her, the daily soap will surely not end by the second week of December.

In a previous chat with IANS, Disha while speaking about her character, explained how Priya has become close to her heart. She said, “I personally believe that women are inherently more patient and organized. They can multi-task with ease. Women usually have a natural habit of going above and beyond to ensure that everything is taken care of - be it her work space or responsibilities at home.”

"Moreover, the way we juggle between work life and home life by making it look so effortless, says a lot about how good we are at it," she added.

ALSO READ| From Land Rover to Tata Tiago: Here’s Disha Parmar’s expensive car collection