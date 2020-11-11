Disha Parmar quashes reports of her engagement with Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya: Stop spreading fake news

Rahul Vaidya who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 14, has recently proposed to his ladylove Disha Parmar on national television. Read on for further details.

Rahul Vaidya, who is known for his stint in Indian Idol, has been making headlines for the past few days owing to his participation in Bigg Boss 14. He recently left everyone stunned after having talked about his love life inside the BB house. Not only did he talk about his love for ladylove Disha Parmar but also proposed to her for marriage leaving everyone in awe. For the unversed, the actress has appeared in many popular television shows.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul is seen going down on his knees and proposing to Disha for marriage on national television. Meanwhile, a recent report stated that the two of them are already engaged and that too before Rahul’s entry into the reality show. That led to a lot of speculations among the curious buffs. However, the actress has quashed the report on her Twitter handle. Here’s what she writes, “Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all.”

Check out her tweet below:

Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all — Disha Parmar (disha11parmar) November 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya has confessed in the latest episode of Bigg Boss that he has been dating Disha Parmar. After having proposed the actress for marriage, the singer is seen saying that he will wait for her answer. For the unversed, November 11 also marks her birthday and it is on this special occasion that Rahul planned the special surprise for the actress on national television. The singer could also be seen wearing a ‘Will you marry me’ t-shirt inside the BB house.

