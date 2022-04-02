Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya dress in traditional best to celebrate first Gudi Padwa after marriage

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar celebrated their first Gudi Padwa after their marriage. The two were seen celebrating the festival at their Mumbai home. The couple hoisted the gudi and performed the puja together. The duo, who tied the knot on July 16, 2021, took to Instagram to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion. They also shared a slew of adorable glimpses of their festivities featuring them in traditional attires holding a gudi in their hands.

For the occasion, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look. She donned a nath and a saree for the celebration. While Rahul Vaidya complemented her in a yellow kurta and black trouser set and looked dapper in his traditional outfit. Disha and Rahul are a highly loved pair and the two never miss a chance to amaze their fans with their pictures.

On the work front, Disha is presently working in Ekta Kapoor's popular serial Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya was last seen in Color's famous show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

