Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya make for an adorable couple as they hug each other; PIC

It wouldn’t be wrong to term the newlyweds Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya one of the cutest couples on the block. These two often give couple goals by posting adorable pics with each other. Their social media handles are filled with lovey-dovey pics, and it leaves fans in awe of them. Disha melted the hearts of all their fans yet again as she posted a couple of pictures of the two.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha Parmar posted a series of pictures with Rahul Vaidya, and these pictures are proof that they are head over heels in love with each other. In the first picture, we can see Disha and Rahul hugging each other and smiling as they stare right into the camera. In the next picture, Disha blushes as Rahul kisses her on the cheeks. The third picture can see the two seated on the couch as Rahul tried to adjust Disha’s hair behind her ears. Don’t they just look adorable?

Take a look:

Currently, fans are witnessing Rahul Vaidya’s daredevil side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as he is fighting with his fear in every episode doing the deadly stunts.

Talking about Disha Parmar, she is soon going to make a comeback on TV with Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta. Several promos of the show have been released, and fans are loving the on-screen chemistry of Disha and Nakuul.

How many hearts for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s adorable Jodi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

