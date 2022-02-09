Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya’s first ‘Makar Sankranti’ post marriage is all about love & laughter; PHOTOS

Disha Parmar got married to her longtime boyfriend Rahul Vaidya last year in July. The actress is presently seen in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Rahul Vaidya had proposed to her for marriage when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Disha Parmar celebrated her first Makar Sankranti with her in-laws this year and the actress shared pictures of the special day on social media.

Disha is glowing in the new pictures. She has offered a glimpse of the Makar Sankranti celebration with Rahul and her in-laws. She looked very beautiful as she had sported a traditional black silk saree along with orange blouse. She has sported pearl jewellery including maangtika, necklace, earrings, nosepin, waistband and bangles. Rahul Vaidya had worn black kurta pyjamas and he had also sported a pearl necklace and other jewels in hand. Disha Parmar shared in the caption, “Just a few Happy Moments with the Happy people from my 1st ‘Makar Sankranti’ function”.

The couple tied the knot on 16 July, 2021. Talking about Rahul and Disha’s wedding, the bride’s best friend exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It was wonderful, actually perfect. You know fairy tales do come true. They (Disha and Rahul) were very excited, but I think they were also very tired. They are happy, and I am happy that they are finally married”. For those unaware, the duo confessed their feelings for each other on national television during the show Bigg Boss 14.



