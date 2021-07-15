  1. Home
Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya’s Mehendi ceremony was filled with fun, laughter & madness; INSIDE Photos

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s pre-wedding festivities have begun, and July 14 was their Mehendi night. It looked nothing less than a fairytale one.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 01:01 pm
disha parmar,Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya’s Mehendi ceremony was filled with fun, laughter & madness; INSIDE Photos
The countdown for the Dishul wedding has begun, and last night was the very first day of the madness. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are all set to tie the knot on July 16. The pre-wedding festivities have begun, and it was their Mehendi night on July 14. From what we could see, we are sure that it must have been a crazy night of fun, laughter and loads of happiness. Both Disha and Rahul looked stunning in their outfits.

The photos and videos of their Mehendi ceremony have been breaking the internet. All their close friends and family attended the ceremony. Disha chose to wear a lovely Sharara set. The Magenta kurta with contrasting mint green sharara looked gorgeous. Whereas the groom to be, chose to keep it simple and wore a matching mint green kurta pyjama. We are sure that you want to have a look at all the inside pictures from the ceremony. So here you go!

Check it out:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Disha appears to be sitting on a huge chair in the middle with her Mehendi artists on both sides applying Mehendi. Behind her, we can see a nice background with a board that has ‘dulhania’ written on it in Hindi.

 

Disha was glowing with happiness and looked every bit happy in the pictures and videos. Well, haven’t we all heard the saying that happy brides are the prettiest? Well, this bride-to-be sure is the happiest and the prettiest.

How excited are you to see Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar in their wedding attires?

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all smiles as the mehendi ceremony begins

Credits :Disha Parmar/Instagram

