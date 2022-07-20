Disha Parmar relishes pasta and wine as she has fun in London with hubby Rahul Vaidya; PICS

Disha Parmar is one of the most popular actresses in the Telly world and enjoys massive stardom owing to her acting chops and good looks. She has proved her acting mettle in many popular daily soaps and gained a lot of appreciation for her performance. Speaking of her personal life, the actress is married to well-renowned singer Rahul Vaidya. The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and recently completed one year of marital bliss. To celebrate their first anniversary, Disha and Rahul jetted off to London.

Disha and Rahul love to keep their fans updated regarding their whereabouts. This adorable couple has now completed one year of marital bliss. They are giving their followers a digital tour of the exotic location and are constantly sharing their special moments on Instagram. Today, Disha uploaded a series of photos in which she can be seen enjoying her pasta and wine. Sharing these snaps, Disha captioned, "On a Strict Pasta & Rosé Diet!".

Disha Parmar's professional life:

The beautiful actress started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired with Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing the role of Priya opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Speaking about Rahul Vaidya, the singer was last in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and the entertainment-based show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 & Rajshree Thakur's Appnapan makers join hands for 'Mahasangam Saptah'