Disha Parmar’s special gesture for Rahul Vaidya and his love for singing will melt your heart

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been one of the most talked about couples in the telly world. The duo has been head over heels in love with each other and never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. In fact, their wedding also grabbed a lot of attention and watching them take the plunge was a treat for their fans. Ever since then, Rahul and Disha’s social media accounts have been a mush fest as they are often seen sharing adorable posts for each other.

Interestingly, the newlyweds have been making the headlines today for a different reason as Disha has made everyone melt with her gesture towards Rahul. To note, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant had reached 2 million followers on Instagram. So, to celebrate the milestone, Disha got a special cake for her main man which highlighted his love for singing. Yes, the cake had Rahul’s initial on it along with a mic on it. The couple was seen celebrating the special moment together and gave a glimpse of their mushy romance once again.

Check out the pics:

To note, Rahul and Disha’s love story came into light after the former expressed his feelings on national television during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. Ever since then, the duo can’t stop gushing about each other. They tied the knot in a grand wedding on July 16 in Mumbai and hosted and a sangeet night post the wedding ceremonies which was attended by celebs like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arshi Khan, Mika Singh, Rakhi Sawant, etc.

