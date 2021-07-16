Disha Parmar’s wedding look diaries: Mehndi to big day, take notes from Rahul’s bride on how to steal the show

Disha Parmar was a perfect bride and her wedding attires from the Mehendi ceremony to the Haldi ceremony to the Wedding day prove the same.

Looking perfect on your D-day is almost every bride's dream. And not only on the wedding day but on all the pre-wedding ceremonies too. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got hitched on July 16, and their wedding was nothing less than a fairytale. Although the singer looked very handsome on his wedding day, Disha Parmar and her gorgeous lehenga stole the limelight. In fact, we would say that the attires she chose for all her ceremonies were stunning.

Disha Parmar's outfits were easy breezy and without compromising on the looks. We are sure that a lot of you girls would want to take notes from her attires for your future weddings. So we thought of listing down all her looks from Mehendi, Haldi to the wedding for you all.

1) Mehendi Look

The Dishul wedding kickstarted with the Mehendi ceremony. Now one thing which the brides have to keep in mind for their Mehendi outfit is that the hands should be free without any frills or sleeves coming down, and the feet should be exposed for the Mehendi artist to easily apply Mehendi on them. Keeping all these things in mind, Disha Parmar wore a sharara set. Her kurta had thin straps, and sharara obviously was flary towards the bottom, making it easy for the Mehendi artist to apply Mehendi. The colour combination too was perfect for the summers. She chose a magenta and mint green combo.

Check it out:

2) Haldi Look

Disha chose a satin halter neck gown for her Haldi. This light attire again was a perfect choice for summer, and since it was a halter neck gown, it became easy for her friends and family to apply Haldi on her. Disha was glowing even before the Haldi ceremony, and she could be seen playing with rose petals and enjoying her ceremony to the fullest.

Check it out:

3) One night before the wedding look

Just one night before the wedding, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were papped outside their house. Although Disha chose a very simple salwar kameez set for stepping out, she looked stunning. The bride-to-be was glowing in her mint green salwar kameez and light pink dupatta. She wore a matching mask and pink mojdi too. Her hands were wrapped with a white cloth, and it appeared as if her ‘chooda’ ceremony had been done.

Check it out:

4) Her bridal look

We could not keep our eyes off Disha Parmar on the wedding day. Disha dressed as a bride, looked drop-dead gorgeous and completely stole the show. Her red lehenga accompanied by a golden and green choker set, jhumkas, nath and maang tika was simply perfect.

Check it out:

We are sure that Disha Parmar has set fashion goals for all the future brides! Which according to you was her best look?

ALSO READ: Inside Videos: From baarat to pheras, THIS is how Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got hitched​

Share your comment ×