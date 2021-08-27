Disha Parmar shares glimpse from the shoot of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2; SEE PICS

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set to entertain the audience from August 30. The show is already in news and after the release of the promo, the excitement has only increased. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will be seen in the lead roles. Both actors often share shoot glimpses from the set. And today also the lead actress has shared some of her scenes from vanity. She is looking very excited about the shoot. This will be Disha’s first show after her marriage.

Sharing the glimpses on her official Instagram stories, the actress is seen sitting on a chair and then posing. She has written ‘Just another day on the set’ as a caption. And in another picture, she is taking a selfie and has called ‘Vanity affairs.’ The actress is spotted wearing casuals. She is wearing purple pants and a black T-shirt. She has kept it simple and does not apply any makeup. Recently, Nakuul Mehta has shared a motion poster on his social handle.

In the poster, he was seen enjoying rain while Disha was a little irritated. She does not like rain very much. The makers are promoting the show a lot on the social handle. Many celebrities are also seen rooting for the lead actors.

Take a look here:

From the promo, it looks like the story is about two people who are in their 30s and are still looking for a life partner. They have their definition of marriage and think that is fine. Nakuul will essay the role of Ram Kapoor and Disha will be seen as Priya. They are very different from each other but still get connected.

