Disha Parmar shares unseen moments from her wedding with Rahul Vaidya & it'll mesmerize you

Disha Parmar tied the knot with her boyfriend Rahul Vaidya on 16th July 2021. The couple had a grand wedding which was attended by their close friends and family. The wedding functions included engagement, Haldi, Mehendi, and their wedding. They had thrown a grand reception party which was attended by numerous of their industry friends. Disha, today, shared a video on social media of some special moments from her marriage.

As valentine’s week is going on, Disha Parmar has shared a mushy video of her wedding. She shared the video in which there are some cute moments of Rahul Vaidya and her. There is a clipping from the Mehendi function, the special moment when Rahul went down on his knee and their close dance at their receptions. Disha shared in the caption, “Only Love @rahulvaidyarkv”

Rahul leaves no stone unturned to express his love for Disha. On her birthday, he captioned, “There’s only one girl who I could have married and that’s you! From proposing to you last year same date to celebrating this day today with you as ur Husband has been just so beautiful. Be blessed always as you are .. Happy Birthday @dishaparmar,” Rahul captioned his Kashmir pictures on Instagram. The actress had recently shared pictures of her first Makar Sankranti festival after marriage, she captioned, “Just a few Happy Moments with the Happy people from my 1st ‘Makar Sankranti’ function.”

Disha is currently playing the lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with Nakuul Mehta.



