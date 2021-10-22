Disha Parmar to Shiny Doshi: Celebs who will be celebrating Karwa Chauth for the first time

Television industry witnessed many weddings last year. While some celebrities opted for a low-key wedding event with just families and close friends in attendance and there were others like Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar who went for a lavish one. This Karwa Chauth (on October 24), will mark their first celebration together as newlyweds. Celebrities including Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi, Shiny Doshi, and Lavesh Kharajani will be fasting and enjoying the festival for the first time after marriage.

Speaking about the Karwa Chauth, the festival is a significant one celebrated across Northern India. The festival falls 10 days after Dussehra and on this day married women pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. It is considered as one of the most challenging fasts because women only eat or drink after offering Arghya to the moon with an earthen pot known as Karwa. Women pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Coming back to celebrities, let’s take a look at them:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar:

The singer proposed to the actress on the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 14. And after coming out of the show, the celebration began in both the families. They finally tied the knot on July 16th this year. The wedding took place after Rahul returned from Cape Town, South Africa, where he was shooting for the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. It was one of the most talked-about marriages of this year.

Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale:

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale got married on April 26, 2021. The actress had shared the first picture from the wedding on her social handle. They looked like a dreamy couple. The stars tied the knot in Jalandhar in an intimate wedding due to the pandemic.

Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi V Seth:

Pavitra Rishta actor Karan Veer Mehra got married to his girlfriend and actress Nidhi V Seth in a traditional Sikh ceremony in New Delhi. The couple had invited only 30 people owing to the pandemic. The marriage news was confirmed by The Times of India.

Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Kharajani:

Actress Shiny Doshi tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Lavesh Khairajani on July 15. The couple had opted for a simple traditional wedding ceremony. Only close friends and a few industry members were seen at their marriage.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: Here's how to pick your Karwa Chauth outfits for the festive season