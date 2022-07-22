Disha Parmar slays in her outfit as she takes a tour of London with hubby Rahul Vaidya; PICS

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress was dating Rahul for a few years before the singer proposed to her on national television, during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021. They love to keep their fans updated regarding their whereabouts. The couple recently completed one year of marital bliss. To celebrate their first anniversary, Disha and Rahul jetted off to London.

Today, Disha took to her social media handle and dropped a few pictures with Rahul Vaidya. The duo can be seen exploring tourist spots as they vacation in London. Sharing these snaps, Disha captioned, "A Day Well Spent!". Apart from the picturesque location, another highlight of these photos is Disha's outfit. The actress looks gorgeous as she sported a black short dress.

Disha and Rahul's career:

The beautiful actress started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, in which she was paired with Nakuul Mehta. Then she starred in Woh Apna Sa and now she is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, playing the role of Priya opposite Nakuul Mehta. Speaking about Rahul Vaidya, the singer was last in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and the entertainment-based show, The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

