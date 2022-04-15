Disha Parmar on working with Sakshi Tanwar: She is extremely good person & it comes out in her performance too

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress Disha Parmar recently got a chance to meet the star of season one of the show, Sakshi Tanwar. The actress, who played the role of original Priya of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, recently visited the set of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She will be making a special appearance on the show. Sakshi met Disha Parmar, who plays Priya in the second season of the show, and the two actresses bonded well during the shoot. Disha opened up about her experience of meeting the talented actress and appreciated her professionalism.

Talking about Sakshi Tanwar, Disha shared, "I am a big admirer of Sakshi Tanwar and the way she has contributed to TV and films. She is extremely professional and a dedicated artiste. I met her for the first time on the set and it was good connecting with her. She was also feeling nostalgic because she was visiting the set after around 5-7 years and she recalled how she used to shoot for the show. I was thoroughly in awe and happy that I could meet her in person."

She added, “In reel our characters might be different but in real life, I find Sakshi to be an extremely good person and that comes out in her performance too. She is very dedicated to her craft and I feel I have that, too. We both have that in common when it comes to professionalism towards our work.”

Talking about the difference between the original Priya and this season Priya, the actress said that except sharing the same names on screen, nothing about their character is similar. Her portrayal of Priya and the character in the first season was very different. She shared that there have been many changes in the script and her character, so there is no similarity.

Sakshi played the role of Priya Sharma in the first season and was paired opposite Ram Kapoor. In the second season Disha Parmar plays Priya and is paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. The chemistry between the couples is getting highly appreciated by audience.

