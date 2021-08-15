Disha Parmar is yawning on the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and it's because of THIS person

Most awaited promo Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been released and it has created a lot of excitement among the masses. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles. The shooting of the serial has also started and now the lead actress has shared that she keeps yawning on the set because of her husband Rahul Vaidya.

Sharing a video on her Instagram stories, Disha wrote, “You are the reason am yawning on the set! But am happy to yawn if I get such nights daily.” Her post came after Rahul shared a video where he was seen singing the song ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ for his lady love. The singer also wished good luck and love on her new journey. This will be Disha’s first show after her marriage. The actress recently got married to singer Rahul Vaidya in July. Their wedding was trending.

In the video, the actress is seen clad in nightdress and sitting on the sofa while Rahul sings. Sharing the video, Rahul wrote, “All the best @dishaparmar for your new show & I am sure you will ace it with your effortless acting! May the first day of your shoot & all the days after this be a great enjoyable journey for you! #badeacchelagtehain2.” Many celebrities also dropped congratulatory messages for Disha.

The promo introduces Ram and Priya who are in their 30’s and still unmarried. They are looking for a good life partner but have their terms. The promo video was very interesting. To note Disha and Nakuul had worked together earlier also and they are reuniting after eight years.

