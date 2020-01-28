Disha Patani shies away when all the male contestants of Indian Idol 11 flirted with the Malang star

Disha Patani along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor had recently appeared on the sets of Indian Idol 11 to promote their movie Malang.

Disha Patani is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Malang also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The actress has been creating a buzz with her glamorous look and her sizzling chemistry with Aditya in the movie. Disha along with Aditya, Kunal and Anil had recently appeared on the sets of Indian Idol 11 to promote their movie. Disha Patani was spotted sizzling in a thigh slit, shoulder-less black coloured dress. On the show, Disha revealed that she is shy in nature.

Aditya Narayan, the host of Indian Idol 11 started the show by saying that they have Disha Patani with them on the show and he can’t tell the audience how excited the contestants are. He further played a video in which the contestants are showing their excitement and preparing themselves to meet Disha. One contestant was asking his brother, "Who’s coming as a guest this time.” Another contestant replied, “This time, Disha Patani is coming.” While another contestant was searching Disha's favourite food, colour etc on Google, one was seen dressing in pink to impress Disha. One contestant who is from West Bengal was worrying about his paunch and said that he will fix it before Disha arrives.

Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya along with the audience could not control their laughter. After watching the video, Disha thanked the contestants and said, “So sweet, thank you. I am so shy.” Later on, Disha shook a leg to Slow Motion from Bharat on a contestants request.

Talking about Malang, the Mohit Suri directorial will witness Aditya romancing Disha for the first time on the silver screen. Interestingly, the Aashiqui 2 actor who had impressed the audience as a lover boy will be seen unveiling his beast mode for Malang. Besides, the movie will also witness Anil Kapoor playing the role of a lead antagonist. With an interesting ensemble of cast, Malang will be hitting the screens on February 7, 2020.

