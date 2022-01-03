From Disha Vakani to Mahhi Vij; Celebs who took a break from acting after embracing motherhood

Motherhood the word itself means a completely different world that has a lot of responsibilities. There’s no magic wand that makes any mother’s work easier. But the children do consider their mother’s a magician who is always smiling no matter how much trouble they create. Well, last year we saw many Bollywood celebrities and television actors embracing motherhood. Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Anita Hassanandani, Nakuul Mehta and many more welcomed new chapters in their life and happily took up all responsibility.

We cannot deny the fact that women are nowadays working and career-oriented. They want to achieve something and also look after their homes. And they are just excelling in this. While some choose to balance it out with the help of their family members, a few believe in the one-thing-at-a-time. Similarly, a few actresses from the entertainment industry took a break from acting after giving birth to a new life. Anita Hassanandani, who welcomed her son Aaravv, has also taken a break from work.

Here are lets’s take a look at the celebrities who took a break after embracing motherhood:

1. Disha Vakani:

Popular for her character Dayaben from the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress took a maternity break and never returned to the show. Well, her fans are still in hope of seeing Disha in the show. There are reports that she is expecting her second child but there is no confirmation on this.

2. Mahhi Vij:

Mahhi Vij embraced motherhood in 2019. Ever since, the actress has stayed away from the camera. In an interview, she was quoted saying that she wants to work and be on the screen again. But it’s been more than 4 years now and she is still not to be seen.

3. Anita Hassanandani:

Anita Hassanandani became a mother last year in 2021. Ever since she has been at home and looking after the children. The actress also does not have plans to return to the work soon. She had said in an interview that she will return to work when she is ready. Her husband also mentioned that the actress will be returning to work.

4. Addite Malik:

Actor Addite Malik, who is also an entrepreneur, has been away from the small screens after her marriage to Mohit Mallik. Recently, she was blessed with a baby boy, Ekbir and is enjoying her motherhood phase. Mohit always credits his wife Addite for his success. She along with Simple Kaul and one more friend runs Homemade Cafe in Mumbai.

5. Ankita Bhargava:

Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava is a parent to girl Mehr. She is too, has been missing from the TV screens after embracing motherhood.

6. Kanchi Kaul:

Shabir Ahluwalia's wife Kanchi Kaul is the mother of two boys--Azai and Ivarr. She has been away from the television screen since 2011.

