Divya Agarwal to Akshara Singh: 5 Bigg Boss OTT contestants we would like to see in Bigg Boss 15

The entertainment reality show Bigg Boss 15 will start airing from this weekend. The show will be hosted by the Bollywood star . Before this show, the digital version of the show was aired, which was hosted by . The reality show was a massive hit among the masses for the abundance of entertainment, action, emotions and drama. In a short span of six weeks, the contestants came to limelight due to their strong personalities. We have listed below 5 contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who we would like to see in the Bigg Boss 15 also.

Divya Agarwal

The reality TV star was declared the winner of the show. She was appreciated by the audience for always standing her grounds and playing her game alone. She was one of the strongest contestants of the show and would make a great addition to the show.

Neha Bhasin

The talented singer rose to limelight due to her strong personality and speaking blatantly about anything that bothered her. She also formed a sweet bond with contestant Pratik Sehajpal, so we would like to see them together again.

Zeeshan Khan

The Kundali Bhagya actor created a buzz in the show for his short temper and fights in the house. He was also famous for being without a shirt in the Bigg Boss house.

Akshara Singh

She was a popular contestant of the show and was always seen speaking her mind without any fear. She also called out Neha for her speaking behind her back.

Ridhima Pandit

The television diva was adored by one and all for her nature. She was seen in some fights in the house, but she always made up by approaching the other person herself.