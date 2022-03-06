Divya Agarwal announces split with boyfriend Varun Sood: Life is such a circus
Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to ! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”
The couple had recently purchased a new house and had even shared pictures on social media.
Take a look at Divya’s post here:
Varun and Divya's love for each other grew in the show Ace of Space. Varun had proposed to Divya in the reality show.
