Divya Agarwal announces split with boyfriend Varun Sood: Life is such a circus

In a piece of shocking news, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood announced separation from each other. The couple has not mentioned any reason for the same. Divya announced the news on her social media handle. She shared a picture along with a long note. She even shared the same picture on her Instagram stories and thanked Varun for 'everything'. The actress also mentioned that they will always remain good friends. However, their separation news has shocked many.

Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to ! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”

The couple had recently purchased a new house and had even shared pictures on social media.