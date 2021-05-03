Divya Agarwal is anxious about Varun Sood participating in KKK 11; Says 'His preparations are funny & amazing'

Varun Sood’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal shares her concerns over his participation in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She also shared his preparation routine for the show.

The popular stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has almost finalised its list of the contestants. One of them is the actor Varun Sood. His ladylove, Divya Agarwal is worried about him participating in the show and doing stunts. Varun Sood has started his preparation for the show by practicing and prepping for tasks. But it is making Divya anxious, as she sees his dedication and hard work. The actress recently spoke exclusively to ETimes TV about her worries and excitement for her beau.

Divya Agarwal talked about being part of the preparation journey of the actor as they live together. The actress said that she is never prepared to see Varun in a reality show and that his entry in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is making her anxious. She added that it is the first time he is moving out of his comfort zone and he is going out of the house to explore a new world. She is worried that the show will have activities associated with snakes and cockroaches.

She also added that she has seen him in other reality shows and she feels that he is worried about his personal difficulties. Divya Agarwal said that he takes the show very seriously and does not just go with the flow. Sometimes he gets very fascinated with the task and does not care that he gets hurt. This makes her stressed.

She also shared his prep scene at home as she said that his preparations are very funny and amazing. She feels that his unique preparations are worth recording on a camera. Divya mentioned that he practices rope climbing on terrace, does weight lifting, has got his nose and mouth guard ready. He is also prepping for underwater task with bucket of water and he also times all his activities. She added that he is working very hard and goes out of his way to practice. She concluded by saying that she is excited and looking forward to the show.

