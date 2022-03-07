Divya Agarwal dismisses rumours of ex-boyfriend Varun Sood's alleged relationship with Madhurima Roy

Divya Agarwal became quite popular last year as she was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She was declared the winner of the show and took home the prize money and the winner trophy. The actress recently announced a breakup with her long-time boyfriend Varun Sood. Some tweets state that the actress broke-up because of Varun’s alleged relationship with Madhurima Roy. But she slammed the trolls with her tweet.

In her tweet, Divya stated that she decided to be alone and that Varun is an honest man. She wrote, "Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone, no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life! Respect."

See the tweet here-

In her Instagram stories, Divya tagged Madhurima and wrote, "@madhurimaroy.12 You are a sweetheart. Don't you worry..Love you." To this Madhurima replied, "To the ones spewing distasteful hate messages all over my profile, you guys really hit an all time low! Varun and you are dearest despite anything. Peace out man."

Divya shocked her fans on Sunday by announcing her split from longtime boyfriend Varun Sood. In her Instagram note, she wrote, "Life is such a circus! Try to keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when self love starts declining ?? No, I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe and live for myself...that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend Please respect my decision."



