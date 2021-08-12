Divya Agarwal on entering Bigg Boss OTT right after Varun Sood comes back from KKK 11: Will miss him terribly

The latest season Bigg Boss OTT is drawing quite a lot of attention and contestant Divya Agarwal is creating a buzz with her presence. Hosted by , the show has received much hype upon arrival. In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Divya said, “I think it’s more like a disadvantage as people know what triggers me, how I react. Even fans have seen me but I am sure given it’s a new set of people, things would be different.” She mentioned that since she has experience in performing tasks under pressure, it will be advantageous for her in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Divya Agarwal entered the house of Bigg Boss soon after Varun Sood came back from a long schedule of shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. Divya said, “Varun has been very supportive, however, he is a little worried. I am still his best friend and he says he will have no one to talk his heart out. I will also miss him terribly, and more than that I will miss the home that we’ve set up together. I am just hoping that I can be back with a trophy in hand to add to my decor.”

Divya further mentioned that the audiences will see a newer avatar on her in the show. She said, “After Ace of Space, I had quite a bumpy ride in terms of my career and personal life. I also saw my dad passing away. Today, I feel I am a completely different person, who is strong-headed and powerful. It would be really difficult for people to break me. I think it’s going to be quite a mature and meaningful ride this time.”

