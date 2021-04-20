Divya Agarwal on future plans with Varun Sood: Our life is quite stable now; We plan to do one thing at a time

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are very open about their relationship and also enjoy a massive fan following. The actress shares her thoughts on the future with her beau.

Lovebirds Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are adored by their fans. They became popular during their stint in reality shows. They have together participated in the shows like Splitsvilla, Roadies, and Ace of Space. The couple has always been open about their relationship even when they started living in together. They are head over heels in love with each other and from their pictures, it is very much evident. However, after years of dating, their fans want to know when they will tie the knot.

But it looks like they are not ready right now. Talking to Telly Chakkar, Divya Agarwal said, ‘Both of us want to concentrate on our goals right now. Our life is quite stable right now and don’t want to get into future planning. We already had a discussion over this and concluded that we need some time because what we have right now is nice.'' She further said that future planning involves many things like marriage, kids and that they are not ready to take all the responsibilities.

Divya made her acting debut in Season 2 of Ragini MMS: Returns. She has been part of many music videos. She has also hosted reality shows including Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace the Quarantine. She is a trained dancer and also runs a dance academy called Elevate Dance Institute.

Before Varun, the actress was dating Priyank Sharma but the couple parted ways due to reasons unknown. Last year, she also lost her father who died due to complications from COVID-19.

