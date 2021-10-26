Divya Agarwal is a metallic goddess as she unleashes her inner Ranveer Singh in peppy PHOTOS

On Tuesday, October 26, actor Divya Agarwal took to social media to share a slew of stunning photographs from her latest photoshoot. While Divya rarely goes wrong with her impeccable style game, this time she suited up in a metallic ensemble, thereby shelling major fashion goals. However, what caught fans’ undivided attention was her peppy caption. While experimenting with fashion, Ranveer Singh is one actor who always makes the fashion police stunned.

Now, Divya Agarwal tried to step into the shoes of the Padmaavat star. In the photos, the Bigg Boss OTT winner donned a metallic pantsuit over a yellow turtle neck top. Neon belt and matching collar broke the monotony of her look, meanwhile, smoky eye makeup added drama to her stylish ensemble. Striking vivid poses, Divya Agarwal wrote, “Channelling my inner Ranveer Singh!” while sharing the photographs on her social media. As soon as the post surfaced online, it gain umpteen likes in no time.

Take a look:

Channelling my inner Ranveer singh !



Outfit @karleofashion

Neck piece @blingvine

rings @rubansaccessories

@oakpinionpr

Styled by @stylingbyvictor @sohail__mughal___

Assisted by @tanisha_agrwal

Makeup

@wasimmakeupartist

Hair @sunny_hairr

Clicked by @amitkhannaphotography pic.twitter.com/yzybbczJvq — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) October 26, 2021

This comes just days after Divya Agarwal was spotted partying in the city with Rashami Desai. On Saturday night, the two were snapped outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai. For the occasion, Divya was seen dazzling in a uber-cool black dress. However, what stole the entire limelight was her neon shoes and matching fanny pack. With bold lips and highlighted cheeks, Divya left her sleek hair open to complete her look. While striking vivid poses for the camera, Agarwal was seen sporting a million-dollar smile.

In terms of work, Divya Agarwal recently lifted the winner trophy of Bigg Boss OTT. She was also lauded for her unrecognisable character look of an elderly in the web series, Cartel. Apart from her, the show features Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani and Tanuj Virwani in pivotal roles. The plot of the show revolves around the life of 5 gang-lords in Mumbai who operate the city low-key from different locations. However, order and harmony among them is only ensured due to one Iron lady, Rani Maai.

