Divya Agarwal, Nia Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Neha Bhasin & others dazzle Bigg Boss 15 set ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar

Looks like it’s going to be a star-studded Weekend Ka Vaar this time on Bigg Boss 15. The popular television reality show is almost approaching its finale and the drama and entertainment quotient is at an all-time high. As another happening and fun-filled week comes to a close, contestants, as well as celebrity guests are gearing up for an equally smashing Weekend Ka Vaar with host Salman Khan. This evening, the paparazzi spotted a few of these celebrities on the sets of the show. Divya Agarwal, Nia Sharma, Neha Bhasin, Azbaaz Khan, Kashmera Shah, and Debina Bonnerjee were papped as they arrived in stylish avatars on the sets.

A few moments back, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal was papped at Mumbai’s Filmcity as she arrived on BB 15 sets to shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar. Divya looked quite pretty in a monochrome outfit featuring a tan tube top, which she layered with a brown co-ord set. Her makeup and hair were on point, and she looked pretty as she posed and smiled for pics. Nia Sharma was also spotted in a jaw-droppingly beautiful white lehenga, as she came to promote her song 'Phoonk Le'. She was also seen in an adorable pink dress.

Apart from Nia and Divya, Kashmera Shah, Arbaaz Khan, Neha Bhasin, and Debina Bonnerjee were also seen. Kashmera donned a pretty blue bodycon dress, whereas ex-Bigg Boss OTT and BB15 contestant Neha Bhasin opted for a golden metallic dress. Arbaaz was papped looking effortless in casuals, whereas Debina looked extremely beautiful in an all-black outfit.

Take a look:

