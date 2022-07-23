Divya Agarwal recalls her Splitsvilla journey; Shares PICS with Rannvijay Singha, Priyank Sharma & others

Divya Agarwal is a popular name in the telly industry, who has been part of numerous TV reality shows. The actress was last seen in reality show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. She was the winner of the season. The actress is also quite popular for her stunning fashion sense. Divya recently shared pictures from her first reality show Splitsvilla, as she reminisced her journey of 5 years in the industry.

Ace of Space 1 fame Divya Aggarwal shared numerous pictures from the journey in MTV Splitsvilla 10. The season winners were Baseer Ali and Naina Singh. The actress shared pictures with show host Rannvijay Singh, Baseer Ali, Priyanka Sharma and others. She captioned the post, “PLITSVILLA PHOTO DUMP !!! 5 years to Splitsvilla! What an amazing journey ! We were stupid, young and super wild ! The magic was felt by everyone and even today it holds a special place in the hearts of many ! NO REGRETS JUST LEARNING LOVE !”

See post here-

Divya Agarwal recently came to the limelight over her breakup with Varun Sood. She also shared that they are good friends. As reported by Tellychakkar, Divya was quoted saying, “I could not see my future with Varun, and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our break–up on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters.” The couple was dating for two years, but Divya Agarwal declared their break-up on social media.

