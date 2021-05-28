Divya Agarwal reveals the secret behind maintaining the spark in her relationship with Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal shares how the couple maintains a spark in the relationship and supports each other.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi popular contestant Varun Sood is in a relationship with the actress Divya Agarwal for the past two years. The couple shares a great bond and offers constant love and support to one another. The actress Divya Agarwal recently opened up on her relationship with Varun in an interview with ETimes TV. The actress talked about their chemistry and how they keep the spark alive.

At present, her boyfriend Varun Sood is in Cape Town where he is participating in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor had recently shared his shirtless picture which had gone viral. He often posts stunning pictures of himself on his social media, which sends his fans into a frenzy. On the other hand, Divya Agarwal has also posted some gorgeous pictures of herself from her photoshoot. The couple has recently become one of the most gorgeous couples on social media.

Divya talked to Etimes TV as she said that she wants everyone to know that she is Varun Sood’s girlfriend and he is her boyfriend. She added that they love to tease each other by posting sizzling photos when they are apart. She feels that it keeps the spark alive. Talking about how Varun reacts to her photoshoots, Divya said that she does not do such shoots when he is around, but whenever he is away, she posts such pictures. She added that they have known each other for more than two years and it's a thing between them that they tease each other with. Thus when they meet again, it feels exciting.

She further added that they are not a typical couple and like it when other people like and compliment their pictures. They support each other. She added that she misses him a lot and they are not able to talk much due to connectivity issues. She further shared that she keeps pushing him to upload reels, videos, and pictures from Cape Town.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal on shaking a leg with Rajit in Kareeb: We have an amazing onscreen chemistry

Share your comment ×