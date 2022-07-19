Divya Agarwal reveals why she broke up with Varun Sood: 'Could not see my future with him'

Divya Agarwal is one of the most popular names on social media. The actress had been dating Varun Sood for a few years, but she announced their breakup a few months ago. The actress was trolled and accused of the breakup. The Bigg Boss OTT winner revealed the actor will always be her 'best friend'. Divya has been very vocal about their spilt in media and in her recent interview, she revealed the reason why they ended her relationship.

As reported by Tellychakkar, Divya was quoted saying, “I could not see my future with Varun, and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our break–up on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters.”

Both Varun and Divya are on cordial terms with each other and share a good bond with each other. On many occasions, they have been spotted together after their break-up. Divya had received a lot of backlash on social media after their separation. In fact, many users lashed out at Varun saying he cheated on the actress. Divya came out in his support and gave trolls a befitting reply.

For the unversed, the ex-couple met and fell in love in MTV‘s reality show ‘Ace of Space’. Both the actors have moved on in their respective lives and are busy with their careers. Divya was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT and Varun was seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

