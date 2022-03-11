Divya Agarwal says ‘nobody knows what happens in a house’ post her breakup with Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s fans were left in shock after the actress announced her separation from Varun. On March 10, Divya penned a strong note about coping with social pressure and said “nobody knows what happens in a house”. Later, Varun broke his silence over the breakup and urged people not to play the blame game. Varun took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quite about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please (sic)."

Meanwhile, Divya wrote, "You know what hurts the most ? people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know ! This social pressure will not move me one bit ! SO STOP TRYING ! (sic)." Earlier issuing an official statement regarding her breakup, Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!”

Take a look:

The actress had also slammed trolls earlier for questioning Varun's character. Divya said, "Dare any one say anything about Varun's character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It's my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life ! Respect.”

Also Read: Divya Agarwal announces split with boyfriend Varun Sood: Life is such a circus